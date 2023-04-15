Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 14

at .

How did it all end for Maggie?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 14, she pondered the future as her marriage continued to be in doubt.

Making her Exit - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Amelia's relationship with Kai was put to the test when she realized there was something she hadn't told her love interest.

Elsewhere, Jo processed a difficult diagnosis.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 14 Quotes

The Amelia I know is inspiring. She's not the queen of spirals. She's just the queen.

Kai

Winston: That was a hell of a way to go out today.
Maggie: I couldn't have done that surgery without you.
Winston: You would've figured it out.
Maggie: No, I wouldn't have.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 14

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 14 Photos

Making her Exit - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 14
