Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 16

Did Amelia go too far?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 16, she took her personal problems out on her work colleagues, leading to a shocking admission.

Attached to Lucas -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Bailey was shocked by the threats towards her family and set out to get answers.

Elsewhere, Lucas and Jules made a risky decision on a patient.

Mika struggled with burnout and someone stepped in to help him.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 16 Quotes

Addison: I find there's not much a roomful of babies can't fix.
Bailey: And old friends.

Webber: When did you get shot?
Russel: Three years ago. I went to the store for taco seasoning, and left with three bullet holes.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 16

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 16 Photos

Jules and Lucas - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 16
Blue Saves - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 16
Risky Call - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 16
