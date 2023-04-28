Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 19

Did Cosgrove and Shaw find the results they needed?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 19, the pair investigated the murder of a family physician whose outspoken political wife believed she was the intended target.

Intended Target - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun's case was in trouble when the defense called one of the doctor's patients to testify as a witness.

As the pressure mounted, McCoy found himself questioning what would come next.

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 19 Online

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 19 Quotes

Cop: No sign of forced entry, and there are cameras covering the front and rear.
Shaw: Okay. Let's check the footage.
Cop: I talked to the Congresswoman. Her office is sending it right over.
Shaw: Congresswoman?
Cop: His wife is Congresswoman Kristin Bartell of the 3rd Congressional District.
Cosgrove: She loves to be the center of attention. But I'm sure this is not the kind of attention she wants.

Some interesting material you got there in your bag, Paul. You Antifa folks got a real way with words.

Cosgrove

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 19

