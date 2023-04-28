Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 19

Did Carisi take things a step too far?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 19, Maxwell's husband became a person of interest in an SVU investigation.

With such a high-profile case, there was a lot of push and pull about who was in the frame.

Meanwhile, Benson sent Velasco to take an old friend into custody.

