Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 8

On Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 8, Magnum and Rick made a shocking discovery in the Captain Green case.

Rick Aims - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Higgins and TC made their way to Maui to help an eccentric billionaire find the owner of a pesky drone that harassed him.

Elsewhere, Shammy helped Kumu after an incident occurred at La Mariana.

Katsumoto: For the last time, I was checking email. Dennis's college acceptances are coming in.
Kumu: Oh, yeah? Did he apply to Google University and Wikipedia Tech?

A bit of advice, Lewis. If you decide to split town, use the ATM before you leave. Not after.

Magnum [to Peele]

Chasing Leads - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 8
Rick Aims - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 8
Chopper Hunt - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 8
Chasing Drones - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 8
