Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 6

Did Dr. Laken Perillos back the wrong horse?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 6, he joined forces with John Wujing to go up against Red.

Siya - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5

However, Red was well aware of the plot against him and took hard and swift action to get the upper hand.

Meanwhile, a key member of the Task Force was put in danger, leading to a desperate battle for survival.

Watch The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 6 Online

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 6 Quotes

Wujing: I believe Dembe Zuma is part of the FBI team collaborating with Reddington, and soon enough, Perillos will get him to reveal all the details of Reddington's arrangement with the FBI. Most importantly, where they're headquartered.
Robert: And then?
Wujing: We raid it.
Robert: A secure FBI facility?

Dr. Perillos: Or maybe it just felt natural, leaving a corrupt, violent, white man for a corrupt, violent, white institution.
Dembe: I know the FBI's history, thank you.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 6

