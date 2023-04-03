Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 6

Did Dr. Laken Perillos back the wrong horse?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 6, he joined forces with John Wujing to go up against Red.

However, Red was well aware of the plot against him and took hard and swift action to get the upper hand.

Meanwhile, a key member of the Task Force was put in danger, leading to a desperate battle for survival.

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.