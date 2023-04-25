Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 21

at .

Was there a way back for Shaun and Aaron?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21, the pair's years-long relationship was in jeopardy after a tense moment during surgery.

Glassman Freezes - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 20

Meanwhile, Reznick struggled to come to terms with her paternal leave.

As she got closer to finding the right balance, she realized that Dr. Park could be what she needed the most.

Watch The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21 Quotes

Andrews: If you want to bench our top surgeon, you need more than one indeterminate brain scan.
Lim: Our top surgeon or our top earner?

Lim: I am not comfortable with you doing surgery until we know the extent of your impairment.
Glassman: Do I look impaired?
Lim: You're a brain surgeon. The margin for error is slim.
Glassman: Most of the surgeries I do, other doctors won't touch. Without me, it's 100% that my patients will die.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21 Photos

Lim Adds to the Pressure - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21
A Tense Moment - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21
Glassman Won't Stop - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21
Caught In The Middle - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21
Irreparable Damage - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21
Glassman Stands Up to Lim - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 6
  3. The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 21