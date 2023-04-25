Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 21

Was there a way back for Shaun and Aaron?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 21, the pair's years-long relationship was in jeopardy after a tense moment during surgery.

Meanwhile, Reznick struggled to come to terms with her paternal leave.

As she got closer to finding the right balance, she realized that Dr. Park could be what she needed the most.

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.