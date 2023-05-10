Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 20 Spoilers: Will Sylvie Quit?

A politician made some trouble for Boden on Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 19, leading to some investigative work from some team members even though they didn't take him down how they wanted.

Last we checked in on the Herrmann family, Cindy got great news on Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17.

Spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 20 tease a slight revisiting of the past as Herrmann revaluates his life while Brett threatens to quit.

Cindy's cancer journey will forever remain imprinted in Herrmann's memory. It was the scariest thing he's ever had to go through, and he runs towards raging fires for a living.

Going through something like that, whether directly or indirectly, has got to change someone's outlook on life.

Most of all, they feel grateful that their worst fears were unrealized.

It is one experience that would make someone reevaluate their life and how they have been moving. People become better humans after going through hardships.

In this episode, Herrmann reflects on the events of the past couple of months and what Cindy's cancer journey made clear to him. This prompts him to work on becoming a better man.

It's unclear how he plans to do that, but who among us can claim that there isn't an aspect of their lives they can improve on?

Girls on Fire is a program Stella is very passionate about and has dedicated a lot of herself to.

At one point, it nearly destroyed her and Kelly's relationship when she left for a while, leaving Kelly confused about their future together.

The program aimed to help girls and young women get into firefighting faster by providing extra training for interested parties before they joined the fire academy.

There is nothing that feels better than when your hard work pays off.

In this episode, it is pride on top of pride for Boden and Stella when Kylie takes her firefighter exams.

Kylie was one of the earliest Girls on Fire candidates, and if she is successful in the exams, that would mean the program is effective, and the fire department might decide to make it more permanent and offer extra funding.

The high from Kylie's news will be a welcome distraction from the emergency they respond to.

Truck and Squad respond to an emergency where a man is trapped under a truck.

Being the lieutenant, Stella takes it upon herself to comfort the victim, a homeless man, and hearing him talk, Stella bonds with him on some level.

Normally, it is advisable for them to get on the call, do their best, and, whatever the results, leave that behind.

But what if you can't leave the call behind because the results were something you thought you had control over but didn't turn out how you wanted?

Given all the tools, Sylvie and Violet are a badass duo.

In this episode, they respond to an emergency that goes south. And the worst part is someone is to blame.

We have seen feuds between firehouse members, squad and truck, and even with other civil servants but never one between shifts.

When one completes their shift, they replace or clean everything, leaving it for the next shift.

Someone doesn't do that.

Brett and Sylvie's call demands they use a syringe and clamp, but the items are missing upon checking their tool bag.

The call becomes a living nightmare for them, and when they return to the house, Brett demands answers.

This starts the feud between them and the night shift, and as expected, Boden becomes the next stop to try and solve this.

Like any rational leader, Boden investigates and decides it was a mistake anyone could have made.

Brett is not having any of that.

She threatens that if a full investigation is not launched, she was willing to quit.

In this ordeal, it seems as if Brett is overreacting, but it's worth noting that she is not emotionally square, and it could explain her erratic behavior.

Casey's return upset the fragile stability she had tried to maintain in the months following his departure. His dropping by unannounced did not do the situation any favors.

The feud is eerily similar to one Emma launched against Violet when she wanted her job and would do anything to sabotage Brett.

Maybe Sylvie has a nemesis from the other shift no one knows about.

It will be a tough decision for Boden to make when he believes the mistake was genuine, yet he doesn't want to lose Brett and open his house to bad apples like Emma, who don't work well with others.

Among other hanging storylines, we expect to be explored include Gallo and his aunt. Even though she arrived at his doorstep after going missing, there was a lingering feeling that something might have been off.

It was also teased that Violet and Carver might be romantically interested in each other on Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 17. That has not been revisited recently because Carver had just survived a chemical accident.

This will be tough for Sylvie's fans because if she is just acting out, she will be isolated as no one will side with her.

What are you most excited about based on these spoilers?

Let us know in the comments section, and don't forget to watch Chicago Fire online via TV Fanatic.

