Chicago Med Shocker: Nick Gehlfuss Exits After Eight Seasons

NBC's Chicago Med is saying goodbye to another original star.

Chicago Med Season 8 concluded with Nick Gehlfuss departing as Dr. Will Halstead.

The good news? A pre-planned goodbye brought Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) into the fold.

If you watch Chicago Med online, you know the big episode wrapped up with Will and Natalie back together.

It's rare on TV nowadays to give characters a satisfying conclusion, but bringing Natalie back helped soften the blow of Will's departure.

It brought both arcs full circle in ways many didn't think possible.

Gehlfuss opened up about exiting the series in an interview with Deadline, revealing that his contract was coming to a close for the second time.

"I was going to have to make a decision about starting a new one or not," he told the outlet.

"A few months ago, I made that decision."

"It was important to me to let everyone know as soon as I could in advance so that the writers could figure out storyline and I could have time to make that transition away from all these 8 year relationships."

"It was a difficult decision but I felt I had taken Dr. Halston as far as I could take him. An actor is attracted to the profession for variety and I suppose it was time for me to try something different."

The actor went on to speak about Will reuniting with Natalie to bring both of their stories to a close.

"It makes so much sense," he said, adding that he wanted the creatives to craft a story on their own, but he thought it could play out this way.

"I think that the relationship has come full circle but of course, it wasn't the only reason Will decided to leave Med," the actor said.

"I think Will had been seeking elements of Natalie in every relationship; I don't think ever really got over her. It was really so great to see Torrey, too."

"She called me to let me know she was coming. But you know, you never know how things can play out. They could have the idea but maybe someone won't be available or we wouldn't be able to make it work but she was open to coming back," he said.

"We fell right back into our work rhythm as if we hadn't had any time off. It was a beautiful moment at the end of the episode that I hope bring some closure to the fans."

Chicago Med returns to NBC in the 2023-24 season.

