Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 5-08-23: A Special Anniversary for Marlena While The Greek Adventure Continues

Deidre Hall is one of the actors most closely associated with Days of Our Lives.

She's played Marlena since 1976, with only a few brief hiatuses.

And on Days of Our Lives during the week of 5-08-23, she'll hit a milestone few actors reach: 5,000 episodes playing the same character! Spoilers say the series will pay tribute to Hall and her character when John takes Marlena out to dinner and on a trip down memory lane.

Friday's episode will include some romance between John and Marlena and flashbacks. The spoiler video shows a scene from Hall's premiere in 1976!

Trips down memory lane are always fun, especially when they involve long-term characters and flashbacks that newer viewers aren't familiar with. Hopefully, the tribute will include iconic storylines such as the Salem Strangler story and Marlena's relationships with Roman and Don Craig, though John wasn't around for those.

John and Marlena may be back in Salem, but the Greek adventure will continue while they are reminiscing. Spoilers say that we will finally learn who has Kate!

If you loved Beyond Salem 1, you'll probably be thrilled. Kate's been kidnapped by no other than Dimitri Von Leuchschner, AKA rogue ISA agent Graham.

Graham had great chemistry with Lisa Rinna's Billie before revealing himself as a bad guy who wanted to steal the Peacock gems for his own reasons.

It was disappointing at the time that he and Billie weren't meant to be. But now that he's kidnapped her mother, things will get interesting!

Meanwhile, in Salem, Nicole's about to make a stupid decision.

EJ's willing to forgive her for the tryst with Eric; he's aware she was drugged and not in complete control of her choices. But he doesn't want Nicole to keep any more secrets.

So what will she do? Keep it to herself that she's pregnant and tell him she's in early menopause. She rationalizes that she will probably lose the baby anyway, so why put him through the heartache?

Nicole never learns, does she? Not only will she probably manage to carry to term this time, but if the baby turns out to be Eric's, EJ won't be so forgiving.

Ugh! Fortunately, there's plenty else happening on Days of Our Lives during the week of 5-08-23. Check out the spoilers below for details.

Nicole reels from Kayla's startling news.

As mentioned above, Nicole decides to keep her pregnancy secret, so EJ won't be upset when she inevitably miscarries.

This isn't much different than Lani pretending JJ was the father of her baby out of fear he'd become suicidal if he found out he wasn't. It was a stupid choice then, and it's a stupid choice now.

You'd think people who have lived in Salem for decades would realize that secrets always come out in the worst possible way, but no. Nicole has to do the same thing she always does and ruin things for herself.

Kate's captor is revealed.

The biggest question here is why?

Last time, Dmitri was after some prized gems. What does he want now? A second chance with Billie?

If Kate knows about that incident, she won't be happy when she comes face-to-face with Dmitri. He may regret messing with her, especially since she has a knife in her hands.

Jada gets intriguing information about Talia from Chloe and Xander.

Chloe and Xander met Talia coming out of Colin's room. That would come into play sooner or later, and it seems now is the time.

Colin raised Xander's suspicions by denying that Talia was ever in his room. Xander's a lot of things, but easy to gaslight isn't one of them!

But how does this come up? Jada has no reason to question either of them, so do they go to her for some reason?

Tripp urges Wendy to stay in Seattle while Johnny tells Chanel about his insecurities with Wendy.

Spoilers say Wendy will soon make a choice. If she chooses Johnny, it'll start a new triangle with Chanel. (Ugh!)

But how long will she be stuck in Seattle if she chooses Tripp? And who else will she meet there who might interfere?

Joey pushed for Tripp and Wendy to be together, so it would make little sense for him to become an interloper. Can we have something other than a stupid triangle for Wendy, please?

Nicole confides her latest secret to Anna.

I don't know when Nicole and Anna became best friends. But it doesn't seem like a good idea to confide in her.

Anna tends to be a blabbermouth and can only keep so many secrets from Tony.

Sooner or later, someone will find out who shouldn't, especially since Nicole insists on talking about secrets she's keeping from EJ while in EJ's house.

Talia tries to convince Chanel she's really into her.

Chanel may conclude that she and Talia are better off friends than lovers, which will ruin Colin's nefarious plans.

Spoilers say Talia will soon give up and confess to Chanel -- but how much of the truth will she tell?

Chanel should have the sense to walk away from someone who doesn't seem to be into her, but will she? Or will she try to let Talia down gently and lead t more trouble for both of them?

Sloan confronts Colin about his revenge plot.

Coln thought he would get away with this without his sister even knowing he was in town. But Sloan's determined to find out who's been framing her, and Colin hasn't been nearly as clever as he thinks he has.

Sloan recently complained to Eric that her brother wouldn't talk to her. And now that brother appears to be ruining her life.

Watch out, Colin! Sloan won't let family ties get in the way of putting a stop to this by any means necessary.

In honor of Deidre Hall's 5000th episode, John takes Marlena out to celebrate her long career.

This will be a treat for longtime viewers, especially if you're a Jarlena fan!

John will pay tribute to Marlena with a romantic, flashback-filled dinner.

And as mentioned above, it won't be all recent flashbacks. We'll get a glimpse at storylines from throughout Deidre Hall's 45 years on Days of Our Lives. This should be great!

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekdays at 6 AM EST / 3 AM PST.

