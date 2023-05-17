Haley Pullos, General Hospital Star, Arrested for DUI Horror Crash

One of General Hospital's most familiar faces found herself on the wrong side of the law last month.

TMZ reports that Haley Pullos was arrested for DUI are being involved in a wrong-way crash.

The outlet alleges the 24-year-old swerved on the 134 Freeway and flew over the median strip before colliding with a car that was moving at 60 mph.

A police report obtained by the outlet claims the other driver survived the crash but was taken to the hospital with extensive injuries.

Pullos was reportedly freed from her vehicle after being unable to exit, but the story doesn't end there.

The Molly Lansing-Davis actress reportedly struck a firefighter and yelled, "This is a $400 f******" shirt!"

Police then searched her vehicle and found marijuana edibles and mini tequila bottles.

Haley allegedly was aggressive while in the hospital and had to be sedated after fighting hospital staff.

The Pasadena Fire Department shared a statement on the severity of the crash, in addition to photos that show two decimated vehicles.

The pictures show the front of both cars being destroyed.

"Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision," the statement reads.

"Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles."

"Always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving, and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc."

Pullos previously told Soap Opera Digest she was taking a leave of absence from the ABC daytime soap opera as she recovers from a car accident.

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident, and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible," the actress, who has been with the show since 2009, told the outlet.

Holiday Mia Kriegel has been drafted to replace the actress, but it's unclear at this time whether Pullos will be back.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.