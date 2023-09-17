Billy Miller, Daytime TV Veteran & Suits Star, Dead at 43

Sad news out of Hollywood this Sunday morning.

Billy Miller, best known for his work on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, has died.

He was 43.

The tragic news was first reported by Michael Fairman TV.

According to the report, the veteran actor passed away on September 15, two days before his 44th birthday.

Miller was born on September 17, 1979, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was raised in Grand Prairie, Texas.

He got his start on the small screen on an episode of CSI: NY in 2006, which began a busy TV schedule for the budding actor.

The following year, he booked the series regular role of Richie Novak on All My Children.

He departed the daytime sudser in 2008 and pivoted to The Young and the Restless, where he played Billy Abbott between 2008 and 2014.

While working on the show, he appeared on Justified, Ringer, Fatal Honeymoon, Castle, and the original CSI.

Never straying away from daytime soaps, Miller moved to General Hospital from 2014-2019.

The actor won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his acting work on The Young and the Restless.

Miller also starred in the buzzy USA Network legal drama Suits, where he played Marcus Specter, the brother of Harvey (Gabriel Macht).

He guest-starred multiple times between 2015-2019.

Additional TV credits include Major Crimes, Ray Donovan, and Truth Be Told.

Truth Be Told is listed as the actor's final role. He recurred as Alex Dunn from 2019-2020, the husband of Lizzy Caplan's Lanie.

On the big screen, Miller appeared in American Sniper and Bad Blood.

Before breaking out as an actor, Miller worked with the Wilhelmina modeling agency.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and loved ones of Billy Miller during this difficult time.

May the beloved actor rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.