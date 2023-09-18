Billy Miller Dead at 43: General Hospital, Young and the Restless Stars Pay Tribute

Billy Miller's costars are in mourning following the news of the Young and the Restless and General Hospital star's death at 43.

News of the three-time Daytime Emmy winner's death broke early Sunday morning.

"I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing," Y&R's Eileen Davidson posted on X.

"His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy."

Stephen Nichols paid tribute via X, saying he "had a lot of love and respect for Billy Miller."

"We had some good times on Y&R. His untimely death is a great loss. Love to his family and all who loved him."

Added William DeVry: I'm very sorry to hear of the passing of [Billy]. You had much to offer."

"I am devastated to hear news of the incredibly talented Billy Miller's passing," General executive producer Frank Valentini posted on X.

"On behalf of the entire [General Hospital] family, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Miller also starred on the USA Network hit Suits, and series creator Aaron Korsh took to X to pay tribute.

"Very sad news for the entire Suits family," Korsh wrote on X.

"I flew home once with Billy. We had a great time, bonding over the five hour flight, which seemed like it was over in minutes."

"A funny, smart, kind, gentle man," he added.

Michael Fairman TV reported over the weekend that Miller died Friday, two days before his 44th birthday.

Details surrounding the beloved actor's death are under wraps.

Miller was a firm fixture on daytime soaps, with roles on All My Children, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital.

Additional TV credits included CSI: NY, Justified, Ray Donovan, Ringer, and Truth Be Told.

May Billy Miller rest in peace.

