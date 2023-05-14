Ride Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Speak Now or Forever Hold Your Peace

Weddings always bring drama, and Laura Booker's wedding brought plenty and shifted several relationships.

The Booker family showed how damaging their family expectations were on Ride Season 1 Episode 8 when their daughter canceled her wedding because she was only getting married to please her parents.

Laura wanted to provide stability for Sophie without all the hidden expectations. It was so obvious that she wanted the perfect wedding to please her mother.

The McMurrays had hoped that planning a big-name wedding for the Bookers would help their business. Unfortunately, after this fiasco, they were in worse shape than before.

They may have lost their investor, Missy lost her boyfriend, and Grace Booker recognized Valeria from her past. It was trouble all around.

It's difficult to live up to family expectations. All Gus's parents seemed to care about was money and image. They loved their daughter and wanted her and Sophie to be financially secure, but they wanted a big shindig to show her off.

Laura was more laid back when she was away from her parents. She seemed to relate well with Missy as they chatted about starting over. Laura didn't have big dreams about lots of kids or family holidays with Josh, though.

As Missy spent time with Laura, she noticed that Laura was more concerned about the perfect wedding than starting a life-long journey with Josh. She didn't have the stars in her eyes that most new brides did.

Even if today's not perfect, it's just a wedding. It doesn't define marriage. Marriage is your life's journey together. Missy

It almost seemed like Laura had convinced herself that marrying Josh was best for her and Sophie, but there was no joy when she envisioned their future.

Laura and Missy got along wonderfully, so it's a shame Missy won't get to interact with her or Sophie more, mainly since all of the Bookers, including Gus, blamed Missy for Laura canceling the wedding.

Gus: You have commitment issues.

Cash: Commitment issues? Maybe she just wants to make sure she finds the right person.

Gus had been recently jilted, too, so this was a touchy subject, but Daniel Booker only cared what this image would do to this business.

Daniel was the worst of the Booker family. While it was annoying watching Grace bark orders at Tuff and Julian like they were servants, Daniel only cared about money and image.

It was shocking that he assumed Isabel would let them rename the stadium Booker Stadium. It's supposed to commemorate her family, and none of the locals would support it if it had his name on it.

It's concerning that Daniel kept mentioning that Hank knew how to play the game. Are they working together, and will Isabel get played?

Isabel has tried to speak Daniel's money language, but I'm unsure if it matters now. Will Daniel even do business with her and Hank after he blamed her and Missy for wrecking the family wedding?

Missy still has no idea that Austin used her to better his riding game. She was under the impression he knew her better than anyone.

Seeing her talk about her dreams and then knowing she gave hers up to help Austin train is sad. She lost a part of herself when she stopped trick-riding and competing in pageants.

Austin only cared about riding. She was nothing more than an appendage of his.

Cash: You don’t even see her.

Austin: I see her, Cash. I see how much she knows about bull riding. She is my muse, brother.

Cash: She’s just a prize for you, Austin. She’s just a pretty girl for you to hang onto your arm. You don’t love her the way she deserves to be loved.

Austin: And you do?

Cash cared too much about Missy to ever tell her about those conversations he and Austin had. He let her believe that Austin had bought her that Andalusian box she cherished so much.

Hopefully, someday, Missy won't be as naive about Austin.

Initially, I thought Cash was going to choose Valeria. Even Missy noticed a spark between the two of them.

I never gave Cash a second look because a part of me always thought he was into you. Val

Valeria brought out Cash's sense of humor.

They made an exciting set of partners-in-crime while they ran around with the wedding dress, hiding from the Bookers and trying different methods to repair it.

Val saved the day with her superior skills.

Cash and Val celebrated by hugging and dancing.

Valeria: How long are going to dance around this?

Cash: I'm not dancing.

Cash: I’m not dancing.

While it seemed like a steamy kiss, they both pulled away abruptly. Later, Val realized Cash still was in love with Missy.

Valeria deserves someone who will choose her first.

She and Cash understood each other, so I feel bad that she is unlucky in love.

Hopefully, after all that, Cash will get the courage to tell Missy how he really feels, or we just watched an unnecessary love triangle.

It's no secret that Valeria is one of my favorite characters. She's layered and flawed and trying to move on from her mistakes.

Valeria gave many hints that she's much more than a ranch hand. She knew about fashion, French lace, and how to fix a wedding gown.

Grace Booker recognized her, and Julian saw that. By the night's end, Valeria was so overwhelmed that she collapsed in Tuff's arms.

This time, he didn't judge her but reassured her that he'd help her. Their friendship is the best. It's one of the best platonic friendships on TV, and hopefully, he will support her when the truth comes out.

We got your back. It'll be okay. Tuff

"Speak Now or Forever Hold Peace" shifted some relationships before the last two episodes of Ride Season 1.

Were you rooting for Cash and Missy or Cash and Valeria?

Do you think Hank is working with Daniel Booker? How does Valeria know Grace Booker?

Comment below.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.