Succession: Brian Cox Says Logan Roy's Exit Happened 'Too Early'

Brian Cox is speaking out about his controversial exit from HBO's Succession.

Logan Roy was killed off during Succession Season 4 Episode 3, a development that divided the hit drama's fans.

Cox believes the shocker happened "too early."

"[Succession creator Jesse Armstrong] decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early," Cox said in an interview with Amol Rajan Interviews, which is set to air on BBC2 in the U.K. on Thursday (May 25) night, Deadline reports.

"I mean, he'd made him die in the third episode… It was an odd feeling."

The star said he struggled initially and looked at being written out as a "form of rejection," but noted he "was fine with it ultimately," even if he did "feel a bit rejected."

"I felt a little bit, 'Oh, all the work I've done. And finally I'm going to end up as a New Yorker on a carpet of a plane'," he added.

The actor explained that it didn't cross his mind to ask Jesse to change Logan's death scene.

"There's no point going down that road," he stated, "especially with somebody like Jesse, because he's already made a plan."

Much like the fans, Cox believes the scene was stellar, but he isn't interested in watching it.

"It was a great scene," he said.

"That's why I didn't watch it, because I have no interest in watching. My own death will come soon enough."

"But I just thought, 'Wow', you know, [Armstrong] did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act."

For his part, Cox is not ruling out a return for Logan on the highly-anticipated series finale.

"If you think about it, from Logan's point of view, he has to find out, how are his children going to behave when he dies, what will then happen?" he explained.

"And the only way to do that is to fake his death, and actually, at some distant point, he's observing the chaos that is following."

What are your thoughts on Cox's sentiments on the death?

