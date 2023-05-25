Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed

We have some excellent news for fans of Sweet Magnolias.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 will premiere on Netflix this summer.

TV Line reports that all ten episodes of the third season will be available to stream on Thursday, July 20.

The wait for fresh episodes has been excruciating after Sweet Magnolias Season 2 wrapped in February 2022 with many twists.

The series has a knack for leaving us wanting more, and thankfully, we'll get some answers very soon.

Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the popular series of novels published by MIRA Books, an imprint of Harlequin, by New York Times best-selling author Sherryl Woods, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) returns as showrunner and executive producer for the third season.

The drama series also stars Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend, Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, and Chris Klein as Bill Townsend.

The cast is rounded out by Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, Dion Johnson as Erik Whitley, and Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan.

As for what's about to go down, here's the official logline:

Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life.

And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.

Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems — and all the complications they cause — with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Are you ready for more?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.