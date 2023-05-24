The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 14 Spoilers: The Task Force Works on a Case as Raymond Helps a Cartel Leader

Settle in because Blacklisters are not coming as fast as we'd like.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 12 filled that gap by letting us in on how Dembe met Isabella and what his dedication to Raymond cost him over the years.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13 also tried to fill that gap by revisiting Meera's past, showing a decision she made that cost a man his life.

Spoilers for The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 14 tease a slight deviation from the current pattern of revisiting the past as the Task Force investigates a certain missing person while Siya digs into her mother's past.

Even though it shouldn't have, discovering that Meera was not her biological mother upset Siya's worldview to a great extent.

In her books, that was something major for someone to hide. What else could she be hiding if she could hide something that big?

But sometimes, omission is necessary, especially to protect someone. If things go south, failing to tell someone everything can help them claim plausible deniability.

And like we saw on The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13, Meera wasn't exactly a saint, far from it. She let Nigel be killed, knowing she could have helped him by warning him in time or giving him some backup.

The most concerning thing was how she lied directly in the face of her superior without flinching.

While that doesn't speak to her character, it does speak about her limits and how far she would go to protect those she loves.

If it were about the job, I'm sure she could have figured something out, but that was about Siya. If Nigel exposed her dealings, then her legacy would be over. She would have ended up in prison and left Siya alone.

Nigel knew that was the button to press, and he pressed it hard.

Essentially, she did what she did to protect Siya.

But in her bid to protect Siya, she failed in doing her most important job. Be a mom. Sure, she loved Siya and all that, but she was gone so much to Siya that she was essentially a stranger.

Siya knew so little about her that she followed in her mother's footsteps to feel close to her and find answers about who Meera was.

Digging up the past is a slippery slope, as you'll never be satisfied with what you know, and certain discoveries will always lead to more questions.

Like Raymond warned, being satisfied with what you know is advisable, especially when what you know is the best version of events.

Maybe what matters most, Siya, is what you already know. That you were loved and cared for by Meera and your stepfather. Un-redacting the past won't change any of that. Reddington Permalink: Maybe what matters most, Siya, is what you already know. That you were loved and cared for by...

Permalink: Maybe what matters most, Siya, is what you already know. That you were loved and cared for by...

Yet, Siya remained adamant.

Without telling her explicitly what happened, Red pointed her in the right direction by giving her the check Kathleen Sutton used to pay for the Sicilian Error of Color stamp.

And on "The Nowhere Bride," Siya tracks down Kathleen to learn more about her mother.

It's unclear how events happened after Nigel Sutton was murdered and whether Kathleen knew that Meera had something to do with it, so whatever Siya discovers might not be what she wants to hear.

Kathleen might be able to offer insight into other people who knew Meera, including her supervisor, and through her, the Meera puzzle will finally be solved.

However, it is a safe bet that no one might know everything about Meera because she was a good liar.

But Raymond has a way of dragging out the most well-kept secrets, and it wouldn't be surprising if he had all the answers.

That is something many people know, and Siya has been learning slowly. Despite her feelings about him, she didn't protest being kept on Raymond's detail.

She knows he has more knowledge and ultimately might be her only source, that slippery slope be damned.

When I started on this task force, the first thing Agent Ressler warned me was not to get in debt to Reddington. It feels like a slippery slope I'm not sure I want to start sliding down. Siya Permalink: When I started on this task force, the first thing Agent Ressler warned me was not to get in...

Permalink: When I started on this task force, the first thing Agent Ressler warned me was not to get in...

Elsewhere, the government pays the Task Force to solve cases; even without Blacklisters, other people need help. They have been lax while hoping Reddington might ease up and give them a new case, but they can only wait so long.

Someone's idea of life after getting married doesn't involve going missing.

In this episode, the Task Force investigates the whereabouts of a missing newlywed. The title seems like a reference to The Nowhere Man, so seeing how the case unfolds should be fun.

As the Task Force tries to fill in their schedule with a case, Raymond continues with his exploits, and in this episode, he helps a powerful cartel leader.

Congressman Hudson and his allies are the current looming threat against the Task Force.

On "The Sicilian Error of Color," he reached out to Senator Dorf. While Dorf did not flat-out agree, he looked like the kind who could use any opportunity to get his face out there, as confirmed by his own words.

Once he responds in the affirmative, the investigation into the Task Force commences.

The Task Force is in a terrible position because the government -- whose power they had relied on for so long -- is coming after them. No cases or case files exist, yet they are spending insane sums of money. What are they doing?

The episode will also feature Charlene Cooper, who always has sound advice for Harold.

We will also learn what Weecha has been up to because we haven't seen her since The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 22.

What are you most excited about this episode? I know I want to see the Task Force in proper action, as this has been missing for a significant portion of The Blacklist Season 10.

Catch the episode live on NBC this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. You may watch The Blacklist online to catch up before the all-new episode.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.