The Wheel of Time Season 2 Premiere Date Set at Prime Video

It's been a long wait, but we finally have a premiere date for The Wheel of Time Season 2.

Prime Video on Wednesday revealed the exciting news of the series' September 1 return.

Ahead of the premiere date, The Wheel of Time Season 1 will be available on Freevee for a month, beginning July 14.

The move allows fans without Prime Video to watch the show free of charge on the ad-supported streaming service.

Pretty neat, right?

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo), learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it.

Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness.

"The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches," Prime Video teases.

Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world.

"In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world," the logline reveals.

"The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength."

"In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark."

The Wheel of Time also stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al'Meara, and Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al'Vere.

The cast is rounded out by Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove).

Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions (Winter Dragon), Ted Field of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: The Next Level, Winter Dragon), Mike Weber (Jumanji: The Next Level, Beirut), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe (Outlander, The Crown), Justine Juel Gillmer (The Survivor, Halo), Sanaa Hamri (Empire, Lovestruck), and Amanda Kate Shuman (The Blacklist) also serve as executive producers.

Rosamund Pike also serves as co-executive producer, and Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig are consulting producers.

