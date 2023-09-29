The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Daes Dae’mar

The Wheel of Time's second outing is quickly coming to a close, but there are a lot of questions left unanswered!

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 7 saw Moiraine learn the truth about many things, and also betray someone important in her life.

Anvaere also made a discovery that will change the entire Damodred family's political and class standing forever.

The best part of the episode was something we've been wishing for since the beginning of The Wheel of Time Season 2. We finally got an update on all of the major characters (except Min, but she's always been supporting).

With updates from Nynaeve, Egwene, Rand, Perrin, and Mat's storyline, the episode covered a large chunk of information and plot development!

However, even with getting our prayers answered, the episode still did not live up to The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 6. It was slow.

Being the penultimate episode of the season, it got used as a major set-up episode for the finale, but major things still transpired, many of which were quite welcomed.

Egwene and her Suldam Renna finally channeled the one power together, and the power portrayed was the strongest of any of the other trainees.

Despite her and Renna getting along, Egwene made sure Renna knew that she was going to kill her one day.

Egwene has shown incredible strength across the last two episodes, even after she "broke" by pouring the water for Renna, and we are excited to see if this plot thread gets wrapped up in the season finale.

Whether or not she'll get freed in the finale, time will tell, but hopefully, we see some sort of resolution.

Perrin and Aviendha made their way close to Falme, and we also learned a bit more about Aviendha's people and their traditions, the Aiel.

We witnessed her fulfill one of her oaths, to protect someone, but that person had already died. So to fulfill her oath, she got beat up by two other Aiel women.

While we don't know the exact reasoning for everything, we learned that this was a tradition within the Aiel. We hope we can learn more about their kind in the future!

With Perrin and Aviendha nearby to Falme, the only people left to get there are Rand, Lan, and Moiraine. Mat already got there against his will.

Mat got sent to Falme by Lanfear, much to his dismay. Both Lanfear and Ishamael continued to work together to try and get Mat to join the dark while in Falme.

Speaking of joining the dark, this episode wasn't without its twists. Barthanes Damodred, Moiraine's nephew introduced in The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 5, was a Darkfriend.

Liandrin tasked the Damodred heir to kill Moiraine, and kill his mother Anvaere if she got in the way. Luckily, Anvaere overheard everything and trapped her son in their cells below the house.

Barthanes: Mother, Moiraine doesn't care about you! She trusts no one, she cares about no one! She will leave this place, and she will not give us a second thought.

Anvaere: I know. But there are two things my sister understands better than anyone. The difference between right and wrong, and how much harder it is sometimes to do what is right. Permalink: I know. But there are two things my sister understands better than anyone. The difference...

Permalink: I know. But there are two things my sister understands better than anyone. The difference...

She felt quite emotional that she got her son captured and imprisoned, but she knew she had to do it for the greater good, for the good of the light.

Now a fourth person on the side of the light knows about Liandrin's Black Ajah status, but Moiraine is not around for her to tell.

Nynaeve and Elayne still tried to stay under the radar after Ryma sacrificed herself for the two wisdoms on The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 6.

The two finally met with Loial, who told them about Egwene's circumstance, and they also hatched a plan of their own: capture a Seanchan woman with the a'dam Ryma had,

They hid under the cover of night until a woman walked by, and Nynaeve showed herself wearing the wrist guard and collared one of the women.

There's a lot that goes into a Sul'dam and Damane relationship and sharing of power, but hopefully, Nynaeve manages to figure out how to use everything quickly!

Their plan seems pretty brilliant on the surface. Use the Seanchan's technology against them! But they also don't know a thing about how it works, so it'll be interesting to see what they can do, and if they can save Egwene.

Lan's actions of tattling on Moiraine had consequences throughout the hour, many of which involved Mother Siuan, the Amrylin Seat.

She wanted to take control of Rand, as she felt Moiraine didn't do her job in the slightest, and we got a flashback to before she was the Amrylin seat about how they both knew about the dragon in the first place.

A fellow Aes Sedai saw a vision of Rand's birth and knew that he was the dragon reborn, and tasked the young Siuan and Moiraine to take care of him and not tell any of their sisters.

With some deception from Verin, whom we first met in The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 1, Moiraine, along with Alanna, her Warders, and Lan, managed to free Rand.

With Rand's help, Lan and he figured out the truth about Moiraine being stilled, and it turned out she hadn't been stilled at all.

Ishamael shielded her from the One Power and then managed to tie off the individual weaves, holding the shield in place without him having to continuously use his power.

This revelation shocked everyone, and Rand managed to cut the knot, freeing Moiraine and allowing her to use her powers once again.

She became able to open the waygate they planned on going through and rejoiced when she felt her power course through her once more. Finally! Moiraine can use the One Power again.

Moiraine: I feel it! Thank you, thank you.

Lan: I am sorry it took me so long to fulfill my duty. Permalink: I am sorry it took me so long to fulfill my duty.

Permalink: I am sorry it took me so long to fulfill my duty.

Sadly, Mother Siuan stopped them, forced Moiraine to close the gate, and stilled Rand once again.

But things didn't end there. Lanfear appeared and attacked Siuan, and would've attacked Moiraine if Rand didn't stop her. They all headed through the gate together, toward Falme.

Despite Siuan, the Amrylin Seat, begging for Moiraine to help her, Moiraine left her lying in the dirt in Cairhien, choosing to travel with Lanfear and Rand.

This essentially showed Moiraine breaking her oath to the seat, but repercussions on that will have to wait.

With everybody finally on their way to the same location, we cannot wait to see what the finale brings! We also realize that the finale isn't going to answer all of our burning questions, which has us grateful for that early third-season renewal.

Will everyone survive the inevitable battle at Falme? Will Egwene (and Maigan, and Ryma) be freed? Will Mat be forced to fulfill Min's vision?

There are so many questions, and the final episode cannot come soon enough!

So Fanatics, what did you think of Season 2's penultimate episode?

Are you excited to see what the finale brings?

Sound off in the comments below!

Daes Dae’mar Review Editor Rating: 4.5 / 5.0 4.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 2 Votes) 4.5 / 5.0

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.