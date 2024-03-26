The Wheel of Time Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

The Wheel of Time, Prime Video’s fantasy series, is adapted from Robert Jordan’s 15-book series of the same name.

The Season 2 finale aired in October, and we probably have a long wait.

We don’t know when it will air, but we’ve gathered hints about potential storylines, filming and production, and everything else we know.

Has The Wheel of Time Been Renewed?

Yes, Prime Video announced The Wheel of Time’s Season 3 renewal at the San Diego Comic-Con.

This was before The Wheel of Time Season 2 premiered because Season 1 had been such a success.

How Did The Wheel of Time Season 2 End?

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 8 ended on many cliffhangers and set up many plotlines and story arcs for Season 3. It makes us anxious for the series’ return.

A significant plotline revolved around how the Two Towers crew worked together to defeat Ishamael, and Rand declared himself as the Dragon Reborn.

Lanfear betrayed Ishamael and brought Rand to Falme before Ishamael was prepared. Chaos begins when the Children of the Light arrive and attack the city, and the Seanchen became overwhelmed.

Things worsen when Rand tries to rescue a captive, Egwene, and Ishameal tried to stop Rand from gaining access from One Power.

Mat tried to defend Rand, but it was a trap, and the makeshift spear hit Rand’s stomach instead, almost killing him.

Moiraine used her powers to destroy the ships, and Rand regained his abilities, stabbed Ishamael, and proclaimed himself the Dragon Reborn.

The finale introduced us to the Forsaken when Moghedien threatened Lanfear about betraying Ishamael. This rivalry may become interesting since Lanfear wished for light to guide Rand’s way as soon as she was freed.

Now that Moghedien has released the rest of the Forsaken, battle lines have been drawn.

What Will The Wheel of Time Season 3 Be About?

The Wheel of Time Season 3 will focus on the fourth book, The Shadow Rising, which is the favorite book of executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series,'" he began. "So being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.” Judkins also revealed at the New York Comic Con in October 2023 some of his plans for Season 3. The season will delve into the Forsaken. Audiences will learn who they are and their importance and show how they’ve grown in strength, and if Rand al’ Thor wants to defeat them, he will need to master the male half of the True Source. Rand must embrace his destiny as the Dragon Reborn as he travels to the Aiel Waste to prove who he is, or he may not return. Judkins also hinted that we’ll see Rand begin his sword training with Lan, and the infamous face-off scene with Turak is also happening soon. He also teased that the series would explore different worlds, including visiting the Aiel Waste and exploring the Aiel culture. They will also feature the Sea Folk and created a new ship for those scenes. “The Shadow Rising” also focuses on Dreanwalking, which means dream walkers can enter the dreams of others, either by choice or against their will. This can be dangerous, but it could make for some exciting scenes. Where was Wheel of Time Season 3 Filmed, and How Much Production Has Been Completed? Most of the Wheel of Time is filmed in the Czech Republic and other parts of Europe because that’s where the essential sets of the Two Rivers and the White Tower are housed. They filmed most of those scenes in the summer and fall of 2023 and then filming moved to South Africa. We’re unsure what’s being filmed there, but it’s likely the setting for Aiel Waste or the Sea Folk ship, which was teased to be a significant part of the upcoming season. The main cast confirmed that production ended on Friday, March 22. Thank the Light, we’re done filming Season 3. pic.twitter.com/U7fOKuxIY4 — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) March 22, 2024 How Many Episodes Will The Wheel of Time Season 3 Have? The Wheel of Time will have eight episodes like the previous seasons. The executive producer, Marigo Kehoe, of The Wheel of Time, commented that the strikes didn’t impact them. “We were very lucky that we had eight scripts before we started, so we were able to keep going,” Who Will Be in The Wheel of Time Season 3 Cast? The Wheel of Time Season 3 won’t make many changes to its core cast. Wheel of Time newcomer Mina Rahoney has joined the Season 3 cast, replacing Lolita Chakrabarti to play Egwene’s mother, Marin al’Vere. Among the villains, Natasha O’Keeffe’s Lanfear is primed for a more prominent role alongside a new Forsaken named Moghedien (Laia Costa). More guest stars may be added, and we’ll add them as we hear of them. Main Cast: Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand Recurring Cast: Natasha O’Keeffe – Lanfear Laia Costa – Moghedien Mina Rahoney - Marin al’Vere Kae Alexander - Min Farshaw Hammed Animashaun – Loial Priyanka Bose - Alanna Mosvani Jennifer Cheon Garcia - Leane Sharif Kate Fleetwood - Liandrin Guirale Johann Myers - Padan Fain Taylor Napier – Maksim Meera Syal - Verin Mathwin Jay Duffy - Dain Bornhald Lindsay Duncan - Anvaere Damodred Ayoola Smart – Aviendha When is The Wheel of Time Season 3’s Release Date? There is no set release date, but with how much post-production work there has to be done, it looks like spring or summer 2025. There were two years between The Wheel of Time Season 1 and The Wheel of Time Season 2 as well. Is There a Wheel of Time Season 3 Trailer? There is no official trailer yet. As soon as we have one, we’ll post it here. To join the party on this world-spanning fantasy series, binge the first two seasons on Prime Video now. Over to you, TV Fanatics. Are you excited for The Wheel of Time Season 3 to return? What are you looking forward to seeing in the new season? Let us know in the comments.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.