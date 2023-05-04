TV Ratings: A Million Little Things Series Finale Gets No Boost; One Chicago Returns Down

On Wednesday, two long-running ABC series said goodbye, but neither show got much of a lift in the ratings.

The Goldbergs, which lacked closure, closed out its 10th -- and final -- season with 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The demo number was on par with its penultimate episode, but the total viewer tally surged over 20%.

Also on ABC, A Million Little Things closed out its five-season run with lots of tears.

The drama had 1.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- right on par with its final season averages.

Elsewhere on ABC, The Conners (3.7 million/0.4 rating) picked up some steam, while a double pump of Not Dead Yet averaged 1.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Over on NBC, another lengthy hiatus impacted the network's One Chicago line-up.

Chicago Med (5.7 million/0.5 rating) was off 10% in viewers, while Chicago Fire (6 million/0.5 rating) dipped the same.

Chicago PD (4.9 million/0.5 rating) was relatively stable and beat the competition in the 10 p.m. slot.

Survivor (4.7 million/0.6 rating) lost some steam thanks to the increased competition.

The Masked Singer (3.3 million/0.5 rating) and Farmer Wants a Wife (2.1 million/0.3 rating) both remained competitive for FOX.

The low-rated combination of The Flash (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and Riverdale (0.2 million/0.1 rating).

