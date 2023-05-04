Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 13

How did it all end, millionaires?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 13, the team united as Gary's condition worsened.

Maggie Dares Gary (Gif) - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 12

Maggie tried to come to terms with her time in Mexico and whether it paved the way for some good news.

Meanwhile, Rome and Regina had some things to decide as it became clear their lives were going in very different directions.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 13 Online

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

We should catch up sometime. Now is not the time. Bye!

Eddie [to Dakota on the phone]

I need you two to help me end it.

Gary

