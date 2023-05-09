Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 19

Did Olivia manage to make it through one of the toughest decisions of her life?

On All American Season 5 Episode 19, every single character had a decision to make.

Meanwhile, Coastal football training forced Spencer, Jordan, and Asher to find out what happened to JJ.

Elsewhere, Patience contended with major ramifications after she failed to take Layla's advice on board.

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.