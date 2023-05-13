Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 20

What was Lenny hiding?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 20, the tension mounted when Frank realized there was a bigger reason for his friend's return.

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez investigated when Baez and her daughter were targeted.

Elsewhere, Eddie gave her partner, Badillo, relationship advice when his ex-girlfriend was physically attacked.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.