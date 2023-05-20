Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 21

What changed for Jackie in the years since exiting New York?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 21, Danny and Baez were surprised by a shocking murder and turned to one of their closest allies for assistance.

Jack Boyle is Back - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 21

Meanwhile, Frank and Mayor Chase battled over how best handle the city's rising homeless population.

Elsewhere, Jamie, Eddie, and Erin teamed up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believed was again committing criminal assault.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 21 Quotes

You have no prints, no evidence. He bought rosary beads. So what? You know how many Catholics there are in New York City?

Erin

Frank: It's hard to say what the mayor is thinking, but you can't just pluck people off the streets because they might cause a disturbance.
Helen: The mayor said this was a joint effort with the NYPD.
Frank: I just heard about mission impossible an hour ago like the rest of the world. I am as surprised and dismayed as my cops are.

