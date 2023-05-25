Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 22

Was it really the end of the line for Halstead?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 22, it was all hands on deck when a blast from the past arrived in town.

Meanwhile, shocking information threatened Jack Dayton's surgery and the future of OR 2.0.

Elsewhere, Maggie questioned her future at Med after a string of very public developments.

