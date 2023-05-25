Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 22

Was it really the end of the line for Halstead?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 22, it was all hands on deck when a blast from the past arrived in town.

Maggie Questions the Future - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 22

Meanwhile, shocking information threatened Jack Dayton's surgery and the future of OR 2.0.

Elsewhere, Maggie questioned her future at Med after a string of very public developments.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 22 Quotes

Charles: So Jack's opening his IPO.
Sharon: Yep. Big day for him.
Charles: And us.
Sharon: I don't know that Jack's corporate business affects us.

Will: Mrs. Anderson? Are you still in pain?
Janice: It's not that.
Will: What is it?
Janice: My husband -
EMT: He's stable.
Janice: No...
Will: What is it?
Janice: My husband... he tried to kill us.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 22

