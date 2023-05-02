Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did Courtney's newfound power to read minds save her career?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 12, Courtney was on a mission to impress her boss.

Meanwhile, Roarke was worried that Ruby was becoming more and more distant and turned to Javier to help her get answers.

Elsewhere, a striking message from the island's core left everyone on edge.

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.