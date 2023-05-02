Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did Courtney's newfound power to read minds save her career?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 12, Courtney was on a mission to impress her boss.

Meanwhile, Roarke was worried that Ruby was becoming more and more distant and turned to Javier to help her get answers.

Elsewhere, a striking message from the island's core left everyone on edge.

Keep in mind, the worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.

Courtney: I was a disaster. No skills. No education. Sometimes I wonder how we even made it through.
Elena: T.S. Eliot said, ‘Success is relative. It’s what we make of the mess we have made of things.’
Courtney: Then I must be a huge success! Except I’m not.

Understanding - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 12
Beach Honesty - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 12
Friends, Again? - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 12
Reliving Christmas - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 12
What the Island Can Do For Her - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 12
This is Great! - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 12
