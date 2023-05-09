Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 13

How did Gavin's ex-wives feel about his latest business venture?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 13. Suie, Jenna, and Brooklyn arrived on the island with a common goal: to get some revenge.

The idea behind their thinking was to make Gavin understand the root of their shared pain.

Meanwhile, Roarke brought Ruby's youngest daughter, MJ, to the Island to help get her to return home.

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 13 Quotes

Sue: Gavin and I met when we were twenty. He was so damn handsome.
Brooklyn: Still is.
Sue: You have to understand. When Gavin looks at you, he makes you feel like you’re his whole world. I didn’t even know who I was yet, so I just became ‘Gavin’s Wife.’

[in Spanish] Island of rebirth, Guide me to give light to all those who seek it.

Elena

Awkward Silence - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 13
Something About Her - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 13
Don't I Know You? - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 13
Hand Stuck Where? - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 13
So I Was Right! - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 13
Listening Face - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 13
