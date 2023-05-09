Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 13

How did Gavin's ex-wives feel about his latest business venture?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 13. Suie, Jenna, and Brooklyn arrived on the island with a common goal: to get some revenge.

The idea behind their thinking was to make Gavin understand the root of their shared pain.

Meanwhile, Roarke brought Ruby's youngest daughter, MJ, to the Island to help get her to return home.

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.