Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 22

Did McCoy's unorthodox plan leave everyone in danger?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 22, a senator was gunned down at his daughter's wedding, leading to some big decisions for the team.

McCoy wanted to make the formidable DA aware he wasn't afraid to play dirty but realized it was his own daughter.

Elsewhere, Price aimed to stay neutral as the case intensified.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.