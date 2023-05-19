Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 22

Did McCoy's unorthodox plan leave everyone in danger?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 22, a senator was gunned down at his daughter's wedding, leading to some big decisions for the team.

Family Reunion - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 22

McCoy wanted to make the formidable DA aware he wasn't afraid to play dirty but realized it was his own daughter.

Elsewhere, Price aimed to stay neutral as the case intensified.

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 22 Online

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 22 Quotes

Shaw: Are you aware of anyone who would want to hurt your husband?
Senator's Wife: My husband was a Senator. Half the country loved him. The other half hated him.

Cosgrove: Great. Even the commissioner is getting involved.
Dixon: That's what happens when a United States Senator is gunned down at his own daughter's wedding.

