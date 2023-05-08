Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 20

Did the suspect in a gruesome murder rob a bank?

That was the question posed to the team on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 20 when the Feds called in Bell and Stabler.

Meanwhile, another case plagued other members of the team, but things took a turn when the DNA was tied to a suspect with a perfect alibi.

The team struggled to put the pieces together to uncover what was happening.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.