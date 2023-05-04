Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 10 Episode 13

Did the truth about Raquel and Tom's affair finally come out?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 13, Raquel threw a glamping birthday trip with some of her closest friends.

Meanwhile, Lala grew suspicious about Sandoval's interest in Raquel and dropped a bombshell on Ariana.

Elsewhere, James and Ally attempted to work through their issues.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.