Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 10 Episode 13

at .

Did the truth about Raquel and Tom's affair finally come out?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 13, Raquel threw a glamping birthday trip with some of her closest friends.

Who To Invite - Vanderpump Rules

Meanwhile, Lala grew suspicious about Sandoval's interest in Raquel and dropped a bombshell on Ariana.

Elsewhere, James and Ally attempted to work through their issues.

Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. Vanderpump Rules
  2. Vanderpump Rules Season 10
  3. Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 13
  4. Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 10 Episode 13