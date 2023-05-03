Yellowstone: Kevin Costner Departs After Five Seasons

It's the news we expected, but it doesn't make it any less difficult to process.

Kevin Costner's time as John Dutton is almost over.

Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday that the actor would not return to the Taylor Sheridan-created drama following the conclusion of Yellowstone Season 5.

Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards

There has been much uncertainty about the show's future in recent months, thanks mainly to a Deadline report that alluded to unrest on the show's set over Costner's availability to shoot episodes.

Back in January, fans were told the back half of Yellowstone Season 5 would be on the air this summer.

Kevin Costner attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Unfortunately, the cast has not returned to Montana to shoot the final episodes.

News of Costner's departure makes it sound like the show will go on for a sixth season.

It was reported earlier this year that the main series would wrap up and that much of the current cast would segue into a spinoff headlined by Matthew McConaughey.

While that still could be the case, it's more plausible the series will continue without Costner.

Kevin Costner attends Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party

Paramount Network has not officially picked up the show for a sixth season, but it's hard to imagine the show wrapping up any time soon.

The series will likely get a lot of promotion for Costner's final episodes, which should lead to huge ratings.

It remains to be seen how the show will handle John Dutton's final arc, but the character has cheated death several times.

My theory? John will -- somehow -- be sent to prison, leaving a potential return on the table for the series finale that will come way down the line.

Actor Kevin Costner attends the 'Highwaymen' film by Netflix premiere

ET cited Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni earlier this year when writing that the show was in jeopardy.

"Yellowstone is really in limbo right now until they can figure out whether Costner is coming back or, more likely, whether he's going to be written out of the show," Belloni explained to the outlet.

"Once that determination is made, they can finish writing the second half of this season, shoot it, and it will likely air in the fall."

Kevin's attorney hit back at reports that he was holding up production, too.

Couldn't Dream of a Better Death - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It's ridiculous -- and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second," the lawyer said.

"As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

What are your thoughts on the latest update?

Are you ready for the show to go on?

Hit the comments.

