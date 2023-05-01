Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Explains PaleyFest Absence

Yellowstone favorite Kelly Reilly is speaking out about not attending PaleyFest in April.

Reilly and several other Yellowstone cast members were set to appear at a panel for the show, but fans were left shocked when most of the cast bailed on the event.

Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, responded to a comment from a fan on Instagram, revealing that she had made event organizers aware of her scheduling conflict in January.

"I was filming in the UK at the time, and let them know in January I wouldn't be able to attend," she said.

"I was sorry to hear my name was still on the list of attendees, as it is unfair to our fans."

When the event was announced and tickets went on sale, creator Taylor Sheridan, executive producer David Glasser, and cast members Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater), and Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner) were all said to be attending.

By the time the event arrived, neither of the above names had shown up, leading to furious fans complaining on social media about spending money for tickets with the intent of being at a panel attended by the stars and creatives.

The news of the no-shows dropped as questions about the show's future intensified.

Deadline ran an article earlier this year saying that Costner's limited availability was causing problems on the set of the series.

When the first half of Yellowstone Season 5 wrapped in January, it was revealed that the show would return in the summer.

Unfortunately, production has not gotten underway, meaning that a return will be happening much further down the line... if at all.

At the time of Deadline's initial report, it was revealed that Matthew McConaughey was being drafted in to headline a spinoff that would continue the Dutton story in the present, sans Costner.

However, recent reports have suggested the spinoff's fate is not tied to Yellowstone's.

All we can do is wait to find out whether more episodes of Yellowstone will be produced.

What are your thoughts on Reilly making PaleyFest aware of her schedule change and the event not being updated in advance?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.