1923: Yellowstone Spinoff Set for Home Media Release

If you started watching 1923 on Paramount Network and didn't follow the show to Paramount+, we have some good news:

The Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-fronted Yellowstone prequel is getting a home media release.

1923: Season 1, the next installment of the Dutton family drama, arrives on DVD and Blu-ray on August 8.

Cara Catches Her Breath - 1923

The home media release features over two hours of bonus content, including three all-new featurettes that explore the making and history of the hit drama series, exclusively streaming on Paramount+.

From MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios,1923: Season 1 is created by Academy Award®nominee Taylor Sheridan.

1923 Season 1 Blu Ray

In addition to Ford and Mirren, the cast includes Timothy Dalton, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Sebastian Roché, and Jennifer Ehle.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Glasser, David Hutkin, Ben Richardson, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

"From a whirlwind romance out of Africa to the rugged mountain frontier of Montana, the sweeping series 1923 chronicles the unhindered passion and the shocking truths of the American West," the logline teases.

"Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing post-war world, Western Expansion reveals the depths of human greed and the forced assimilation of Indigenous Peoples."

A Good Friend - 1923 Season 1 Episode 3

"The critically-acclaimed drama recounts the journeys of a multi-generational ensemble as they fight for their legacies to endure and hope that those they depend on will return to the places and people they call home."

If you followed our 1923 reviews, you know the series started slow but blossomed into one of the best shows on the small screen.

Paramount+ quickly ordered a second season that is set to bring the story to a close.

The 1923 Season 1 home media collection is a must for any collector because of the special features alone.

Reuinted at Last - 1923 Season 1 Episode 3

Here's what's on offer:

Over two hours, including three all-new featurettes that explore the making of 1923, the powerful story of Teonna Rainwater( Aminah Nieves)and the forced assimilation of Indigenous children, and the editorial techniques used in the storytelling of 1923.

- Behind the Story for each episode Unstoppable Change: The Adventure of 1923

- I Am the Land: Teonna Rainwater

- Reflecting Humanity: The Art & Craft of Editing 1923

- Inside the Series

Jack Takes the Reins - 1923 Season 1 Episode 3

What are your thoughts on the show heading to home media?

Hit the comments.

1923 Quotes

Spencer: I'll tell you one. I'll tell you a dream. In my heart, I know it was wrong to take you. Everything that happened up to now was a sign, a warning. Elephant, the lions, the shipwreck. It was all the universe tellin' me to put you back. I'm just too fuckin' selfish to do it. My dream, my dream is that the universe was wrong, and you're mine to keep.
Alex: The universe has absolutely no say whatsoever. I'm following you wherever you go, whether you like it or not. Here's another dream. This one's already come true.
Spencer: It's far from coming true.
Alex: There is no putting me back. We are one now. When the sun hits your face, I'm your shadow. When it finds my back, you are mine. I go where you go, even if it's the death of me.

Jacob: Stealin' another man's grass is like stealin' his steers. You graze on another man's grass again, and I'll have your whole flock. And I'm a man of my word.
Banner: Stealin' grass. Man doesn't own the grass! The mountains own the grass! God owns the grass! And you're not good, Jacob Dutton! You're no good!

