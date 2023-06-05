1923: Yellowstone Spinoff Set for Home Media Release

If you started watching 1923 on Paramount Network and didn't follow the show to Paramount+, we have some good news:

The Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-fronted Yellowstone prequel is getting a home media release.

1923: Season 1, the next installment of the Dutton family drama, arrives on DVD and Blu-ray on August 8.

The home media release features over two hours of bonus content, including three all-new featurettes that explore the making and history of the hit drama series, exclusively streaming on Paramount+.

From MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios,1923: Season 1 is created by Academy Award®nominee Taylor Sheridan.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, the cast includes Timothy Dalton, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Sebastian Roché, and Jennifer Ehle.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Glasser, David Hutkin, Ben Richardson, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

"From a whirlwind romance out of Africa to the rugged mountain frontier of Montana, the sweeping series 1923 chronicles the unhindered passion and the shocking truths of the American West," the logline teases.

"Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing post-war world, Western Expansion reveals the depths of human greed and the forced assimilation of Indigenous Peoples."

"The critically-acclaimed drama recounts the journeys of a multi-generational ensemble as they fight for their legacies to endure and hope that those they depend on will return to the places and people they call home."

If you followed our 1923 reviews, you know the series started slow but blossomed into one of the best shows on the small screen.

Paramount+ quickly ordered a second season that is set to bring the story to a close.

The 1923 Season 1 home media collection is a must for any collector because of the special features alone.

Here's what's on offer:

Over two hours, including three all-new featurettes that explore the making of 1923, the powerful story of Teonna Rainwater( Aminah Nieves)and the forced assimilation of Indigenous children, and the editorial techniques used in the storytelling of 1923.

- Behind the Story for each episode Unstoppable Change: The Adventure of 1923

- I Am the Land: Teonna Rainwater

- Reflecting Humanity: The Art & Craft of Editing 1923

- Inside the Series

