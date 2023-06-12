Almost Paradise Season 2 Washes Up on Freevee This Summer, and Big Changes Are on the Horizon

At one point, we didn't think Almost Paradise Season 2 would see the light of day.

The series premiered in 2020 on WGN America and picked up many passionate fans along the way.

The team-up of Christian Kane and Dean Devlin always leads to magic, so we were left in shock when the series was let go by the cable network.

Thankfully, Amazon Freevee stepped in and picked up Almost Paradise Season 2, and it premieres this summer.

As revealed Monday by TV Line, all ten episodes of Almost Paradise Season 2 will wash up on the free streaming service on Friday, July 21.

It will be available in the U.S. and the UK on that date, with other territories likely following shortly after.

Kane returns to star along with returning executive producers and co-showrunners Devlin and Gary Rosen.

Kane plays Alex Walker, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent forced into early retirement.

The combination of his partner's betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension has sent him as far from the madness as he can get—to a small tropical island in the Philippine archipelago.

He now runs the gift shop in the island's luxury resort hotel, which attracts the rich, powerful, and sometimes criminal elite from around the world.

Despite his best efforts to transition from Jason Bourne to Jimmy Buffett, Alex is pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations—either through his friends in the local police, Kai Mendoza (Samantha Richelle) and Ernesto Alamares (Art Acuña), or encounters with people from his old life.

And the problem is that he likes it.

Almost Paradise was shot entirely in the Philippines.

Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment executive produce alongside co-showrunners Devlin and Rosen. Mark Franco co-produces.

The trailer shows beautiful vistas, plenty of action, and, of course, Christian Kane.

Check it out below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you follow the show to Freevee?

