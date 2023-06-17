Elite Season 7: Premiere Date, Teaser Revealed, and We Have so Many Questions

Elite has been known to revamp its cast to keep the drama fresh and the mystery exciting.

Netflix confirmed Saturday at Tudum that the Spanish teen drama will return for its seventh season on October 20, 2023.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, we did get our first look at the conflict ahead thanks to a teaser trailer that kicked off with old and new characters falling from the sky.

Is it a hint at the mystery ahead? We don't know, but anything's possible after following the drama with these students over the last six seasons.

Don't ever rule out anything with this show, and perhaps that's why it's remained such a resounding success story over the years.

Any show making it to a seventh season is no easy feat, but a seventh season on Netflix is practically unheard of.

The streaming service previously confirmed original star Omar Ayuso would be returning for a pivotal role on Elite Season 7.

Ayuso played Omar Shanaa in the drama's first five seasons, but the character left town after the death of his best friend, Samuel.

Netflix has also revealed the following new additions to the cast for Elite Season 7: Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi, Fernando Líndez, Alejandro Albarracín, Iván Mendes, and Maribel Verdú.

They join Elite Season 6 cast members Valentina Zenere, Andre Lamoglia, Carmen Arrufat, Alex Pastrana, Alvaro de Juana, Ander Puig, Ana Bokesa, and Nadia Al Saida.

It will be interesting to discover what brings Omar back into the fold.

Netflix has yet to confirm whether we're heading into the final season, but something tells us there's no end in sight for the series.

The constant cast turnover probably makes the show more financially viable than other originals.

Plus, Elite dominates the social media conversation and has broken through in a way many shows do not.

Check out the teaser trailer for Elite Season 7 below.

Chat with me in the comments with your thoughts and theories!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.