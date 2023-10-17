Fanatic Feed: Elite Season 7 Trailer, Hannah Waddingham's Apple TV+ Holiday Special, & More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Netflix has taken an odd approach to promoting Elite Season 7.

We've had random teasers on social media that haven't given much of the plot away,

Now, three days before its premiere date, we have a full-length promo that teases what's on the horizon.

Off the bat, I'm not interested in going back to Las Encinas.

Bringing Omar Ayuso back made me think that a change of scenery was on the menu.

Unfortunately, that isn't the case.

We see that Omar is still trying to piece together his thoughts about Samuel's death at the end of Elite Season 5.

New cast members for Elite Season 7 include Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi, Fernando Líndez, Alejandro Albarracín, Iván Mendes, and Maribel Verdú.

They join Elite Season 6 cast members Valentina Zenere, Andre Lamoglia, Carmen Arrufat, Alex Pastrana, Alvaro de Juana, Ander Puig, Ana Bokesa, and Nadia Al Saida.

Check out the promo below, and don't forget to scroll down for more TV news.

Meanwhile, OWN will premiere three all-new OWN Spotlight specials this fall featuring Kerry Washington, Nicole Avant, Courtney B. Vance, and Dr. Robin as they discuss their recent memoirs with Oprah Winfrey.

Each hour-long OWN Spotlight primetime presentation tackles issues and concerns facing Black lives through candid and in-depth conversations that create real dialogue to inspire systematic change.

Here are the details of each episode:

Saturday, October 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

Oprah invites Emmy-winning actress and political activist Kerry Washington to her home to talk about her new memoir, Thicker Than Water. In this revealing conversation, the notably private Washington opens up about enduring difficult childhood trauma, her struggles with her own body image and mental health and the revelation of a shocking family secret that changed her life.

She candidly shares her battles with a painful eating disorder and suicidal thoughts, details the night that brought her to her knees, and explains how acting saved her life in many ways, including the iconic role of Olivia Pope.

Saturday, November 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

In this intimate special, Oprah welcomes filmmaker, diplomat and philanthropist Nicole Avant.

Oprah and Avant reminisce about her childhood, dotted with visits from luminaries like Sidney Poitier, Muhammed Ali, Whitney Houston and Bill Clinton.

She also takes Oprah through the terrifying moment when she learned that her beloved mother had been shot in her own home, resulting in a shocking death that rocked both her family and Hollywood.

Avant shares insights from her new memoir, Think You'll Be Happy: Moving Through Grief with Grit, Grace, and Gratitude, including how she has learned to retain her faith and remain positive, hopeful and live life to its fullest in the wake of devastating grief.

Saturday, November 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

An especially powerful presentation, Oprah sits down with Tony and two-time Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance and Dr. Robin Smith, a renowned psychologist, for a crucial discussion that asks the question, "How do we begin to uplift and empower Black men in a world that refuses to see their humanity?"

As co-authors of the book The Invisible Ache: Black Men Identifying Their Pain and Reclaiming their Power, Vance and Smith put a spotlight on the critical issue of mental health among Black men in America.

The trio then speak live with a group of Black men from around the country, who share their own personal stories of struggle and survival.

Meanwhile, National Geographic and Antoni Porowski embark on a global adventure with the greenlight of No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski.

The an all-new docuseries follows Porowski, New York Times bestselling author and star of Netflix's hit series Queer Eye, on his epic journey to discover the rich heritages of global celebrities by way of their ancestors' food traditions, techniques and culinary experiences.

With extensive culinary expertise, a passion for connecting people through food and pride in his own Polish heritage, Porowski guides celebrities on an unprecedented journey toward cultural and personal discovery.

"Food is such an integral part of understanding who we are and where we come from," said Porowski.

"I am so grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime adventure, alongside some wonderful friends both new and old, traveling the globe, making up for all the times I skipped geography class in high school, to explore food traditions and cultures, and am honored to embark on this journey with National Geographic."

"NO TASTE LIKE HOME is a fascinating, feel-good series that will beautifully thread together family food stories from past and present," said Studio Ramsay Global executive producer Gordon Ramsay.

"I'm really thankful to our celebrities who came on this journey, taking us to all corners of the globe, inviting us into their lives and trusting us to tell their family's food stories in this way."

From local water taxis to off-roading 4x4s, each episode will place Porowski and his guest on an epic adventure and capture cinematic moments. Locations planned in the first season include South Korea, Germany, Italy, Senegal and Malaysian Borneo, New York, and Texas.

The docuseries also features exclusive, intimate conversations between the travelers as they open up to Porowski, sharing family stories, their connection with food and culture, and the new perspectives they've gained about their heritage and themselves.

"Antoni is the perfect person to take Nat Geo viewers – and our famous faces – on these global adventures," said Tom McDonald, executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content, National Geographic.

"He's full of curiosity about the world, is deeply passionate and knowledgeable about culinary history, and has a unique ability to draw out the emotional connection between people, places and food."

Elsewhere, Apple TV+ today revealed a first-look photo and premiere date for the highly anticipated holiday special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.

The special will debut globally on November 22.

In the musical event, Emmy-winning star Hannah Waddingham will ring in the holidays as she welcomes special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum.

The special is recorded live in front of an audience, and audiences around the world will be able to join Waddingham in celebrating her favorite time of year on Apple TV+ as she performs festive classics accompanied by a spectacular big band.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is produced by Done + Dusted (Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration, John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, The Little Mermaid Live!, London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies), the same team behind Apple’s hit Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

Executive producers are Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco.

The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.