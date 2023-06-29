FROM Renewed For Season 3 At MGM+

Fear not, FROMily!

Your favorite horror show will return for more scares and revelations, as MGM+ has picked up the show for season 3!

And after the events of FROM Season 2 Episode 10, boy, are we glad they did!

FROM has only grown throughout its two seasons, with audiences responding in droves to the tantalizing mystery of various groups of people trapped in a town they can't leave with monsters that go bump in the night.

FROM Season 2, in particular, has been nothing short of a critical darling, which was noted in the official release detailing the series' renewal.

"The first two seasons of FROM captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town—and possibly beyond—are slowly revealed," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+.

"We can't wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season Three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers."

The series built upon its stellar FROM Season 1 and continued to challenge the audience with thrilling adventures, new clues, and various discoveries.

It's exciting to hear that more answers will be on the horizon, as there is still so much to explore.

Executive director and director Jack Bender was extremely thankful for the loving community the show has fostered, stating, "We're so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell ... and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way."

Per the official press release, in the wake of Season Two's epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them. The series is set to return in 2024.

It also notes FROM is the second-most viewed series in the history of the premium network, behind the Emmy-winning Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker and co-created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos).

While the series won't be back for some time, that gives us FROM fanatics plenty of time to theorize about where the story may head next.

