Judge Me Not Sneak Peek: Martin Is Worried About Jay!

Jay continues to struggle!

If you've been following along with AllBLK's hit new series, Judge Me Not, you'll know that Zelma Jay Johnson is a force to be reckoned with.

But she's also reckoning with her own forces, battling her mental illness and a series of other life factors.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek at an all-new episode of Judge Me Not, and it's a juicy one.

Brought to us by Judge Lynn Toler of Divorce Court and Marriage Boot Camp acclaim, Judge Me Not is an exciting and provocative new legal drama about a young judge who is also battling mental illness.

Loosely based on Toler's life, series lead Jay is an incredibly smart and newly appointed judge at an unusual yet engaging court.

She's in a prominent position that garners few Black women like her, making for a compelling time all around.

In addition to fighting the good fight with her mental health issues, she's also juggling these new influences and coworkers at the courthouse, a dysfunctional at best family, and her rollercoaster of a relationship with on and off again partner, Daryl.

In our exclusive clip, it doesn't appear that Jay has been doing too well since Daryl left her. If you happen to catch our last exclusive with Daryl's Mysterious Call, then this comes as no surprise.

For starters, she's not sleeping well at all, and it's not the best or ideal circumstance for someone enduring what she is on the regular.

It's noticeable enough that she's gotten her colleagues' attention at work.

In the clip, we can clearly see that Jay is struggling without Daryl there beside her, and she's willing to acknowledge as much.

But she also knows that she didn't give Daryl much choice in the matter of leaving her either, at least, she claims.

Martin reaches out to her, calling her at home while she's in bed struggling to sleep, and he wants to check in on her.

He doesn't have the same amount of grace for Daryl that Jay seems to extend to her ex. Martin also seems genuinely concerned about Jay and wants to know if there's anything that he can do for her.

The two are face-timing each other, which means he can visibly see how much she's struggling.

He mentions that he and everyone else are concerned about her, and he wanted to call her when they weren't swamped with work and when they were free of distractions.

He reiterates his worry, but sadly, Jay is too focused on the searing pain behind her eyes.

Check out the exclusive clip below!

You can stream all-new episodes of Judge Me Not Thursdays on ALLBLK.

