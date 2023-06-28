Kim Cattrall Teases And Just Like That Return, and Reveals How It All Started With a Phone Call From HBO Exec

Kim Cattrall is ready to spill all the details on her return to the Sex and the City franchise.

The Samantha Jones actress dropped by The View on Wednesday and revealed she wasn't interested in returning for a cameo on And Just Like That until she heard from HBO brass.

Casey Bloys, the head of the premium cabler, picked up the phone to move the needle in the right direction.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?'" Cattrall shared in the video, which you can watch at the bottom of the post.

"And I went, 'Hmmm… let me get creative."

The Sex and the City alum asked Bloys to have the original series' costume designer, Patricia Field, dress Samantha for her comeback scene.

"I just thought If I'm going to come back, I got to come back with that kind of Samantha style," she explained.

"I got to push it. And we did.'"

Cattrall's return is a genuine shocker: The actress had been vocal in the past about not being interested in returning as Samantha.

She also had a widely-reported rift with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker recently opened up about the return to TV Line.

"It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio," Parker explained to the outlet, adding that Samantha Jones's (Cattrall) return comes at a "very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie's life."

Despite Cattrall's return, she won't share the screen with Parker -- or any of her former co-stars.

It will be a phone call between Carrie and Samantha.

"It's just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists," Parker dished.

And Just Like That Season 2 premiered earlier this month on Max, and Samantha's return isn't set to air until August.

What are your thoughts on Cattrall's sentiments on the comeback?

Are you excited?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.