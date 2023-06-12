Kristin Davis on Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's Rift: "I Wish I Could Fix It"

Kristin Davis would very much like to help feuding Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall mend fences.

Fresh off the shocking announcement that Cattrall filmed a cameo for And Just Like That Season 2's August finale, Davis is speaking out about her former co-star's return.

For the record, Cattrall had been vocal about not being interested in returning to the role of Samantha Jones or sharing the screen with her former co-stars in any future SATC projects.

As a result, the news of Cattrall's return took many by surprise, including some of her co-stars because her scene was filmed with so much secrecy, they were left in the dark.

Davis, who has appeared in the franchise for 25 years, opened up about the distance between Parker and Cattrall.

"You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody," the Charlotte York actress shared with The Telegraph.

"I do understand fans' feelings — that they're upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power."

Cattrall's appearance finds Samantha chatting on the phone with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

But, in a Good Wife-esque twist, neither Cattrall nor Parker was in the same location filming, and there's a good chance their phone call in the finale will be the result of some crafty editing.

Given Cattrall's apprehension about returning, there's a good chance this call will wrap up Samantha's storyline for good.

But who knows? Her return -- even just for a cameo -- was one of the most shocking pieces of TV news in the near-decade I've been sharing my thoughts for our fine readers.

Cattrall wasn't fond of the concept of And Just Like That, revealing that "it is basically the third movie" in an interview with Variety in 2022.

"I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media," she dished.

Candace Bushnell, who wrote the novel the original HBO series was based on, recently said that this is the news fans had been waiting for.

"When I heard the news I was happy and surprised," Bushnell told Page Six, adding that "a lot of people miss" the character.

"The fans love Kim and I think it will be great for the show. There was a piece missing. She was a major part of that girlfriend circle."

What are your thoughts on the big return?

Are you hopeful it could lead to something more?

Catch And Just Like That Season 2 when it premieres on June 22, exclusively on Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.