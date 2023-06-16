Mads Mikkelsen Says Hannibal Revival Remains a Possibility, but 'We're Running Out of Time'

I think we can all agree that Hannibal is one of the shows most deserving of a revival. We recently named it one of the shows that had a lot of life left.

Almost eight years after its abrupt cancellation at NBC, Mads Mikkelsen is speaking out about possibly bringing the show back to the air.

"There's always a chance. It's all about finding a home for it," Mikkelsen told Deadline while promoting Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny.

The actor noted that bringing a TV show back after cancellation is no easy feat but recognized that timing would be the biggest hurdle.

"Of course, we're running out of time. We can't wait 20 years, but in the next couple of years, if somebody finds a home, I think we are all ready to take it up again," he explained.

Mikkelsen starred as Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant forensic psychiatrist, and gourmet, who is also secretly a serial killer and a cannibal, known as the Chesapeake Ripper.

Hugh Dancy played adversary Will Graham, a gifted criminal profiler and hunter of serial killers.

He visualizes himself committing the murders he investigates to understand the killers' behaviors.

There truly was nothing else on TV quite like it, and it's sad to think that had it premiered now, it would have probably landed at Peacock.

Many viewers believed the show would have thrived at another destination, but NBC did give the show a chance to find an audience across three seasons.

Unfortunately, the axe swung in August 2015, leaving fans with many questions unanswered.

Dancy reflected on why the show hadn't scored a revival in a recent interview with Collider.

"I'm not exactly surprised because essentially, first and foremost, somebody has to write a fairly sizable check," he told the outlet.

"I'm not talking about me being paid. I'm talking about the cost of making a season of television."

"For a while, it seemed like the streamers were gonna be everybody's savior, in that respect, but now there's been a cutoff there," the actor added.

"There are shows that are watched by millions of people that don't make it past a second season. So, I have no idea what that calculation is," the Law & Order star concluded.

The good news? It sounds like everyone associated with the show is enthusiastic about it staging a comeback.

Truthfully, it's the perfect show for people to devour on streaming, and it would surely deliver bumper viewership across the board.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.