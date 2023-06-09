Never Have I Ever Season 4 Episode 8 Review: ...set my mom up

Despite knowing that Never Have I Ever Season 4 would be the show's last, it hadn't felt like it for the past seven episodes.

It felt like a typical day in Devi's life as she tried to excel in her studies and become as sexually experienced as possible before she got into Princeton.

The show's tone changed considerably as many big changes started happening, and everyone felt ready for the next steps of their lives.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Episode 8 was packed with many significant moments that made it truly feel like the end was near. It was heart-warming to see these people grow and accept the good things they had coming their way, but it was also sad realizing this was it.

The end was closing in.

After texting a lot with Ben for the past few days, Devi was almost convinced that he was ready to jump into team Bevi again, but she had never been able to read his intentions.

So, she focused on her mom.

Nalini had never thought about dating and having crushes at her age. After meeting and marrying Mohan, she had become satisfied with where she was and hoped it'd be like that forever.

She would have preferred having Mohan by her side for the rest of her life, but these new feelings for Andres were a welcome development.

Devi had really grown.

When she clocked the vibes between her mom and Margot's dad, old Devi would have freaked out and gone off on her about how she was betraying Devi by flirting with her enemy's dad.

But this new Devi was less self-centered and realized that her mom would be lonely when she was out of the house. Her whole life revolved around taking care of Devi and her a million and one mistakes, but without Devi, she would be all alone.

Nalini deserved someone.

Nalini: I'm just surprised to see you after Birthdaygate.

Devi might have grown some, but crazy Devi was still in there, and she had taken over the wheel for a minute and caused some problems with Margot.

This new and improved Devi had no qualms with asking for Margot's forgiveness for the sake of their parents, even if it would require some bribing in the form of snacks, anything for Nalini.

Elsewhere, unlikely worlds were colliding when Ben and Trent crossed paths. I'm not sure I've ever seen Ben and Trent even say hello to each other.

In the industry, Eleanor witnessed how competitive it all is.

She would have preferred learning that from someone else, not her mom, as they competed on who would be the background zombie on a movie's poster.

When the group went to New York on Never Have I Ever Season 4 Episode 5, everyone got a glimpse of a bleak version of their future except Eleanor.

But looking at her mother desperate for that almost insignificant role in a shit movie made her feel pity for her. It also awakened her to the future that might await her if she didn't find a way to prioritize the thing that mattered the most.

For now, it was going on one final prom with her friends. And if she didn't get a part in a stupid movie, so be it.

Pati's birthday dinner was when everything felt real.

Kamala managed to fool herself and me by focusing on Len when she just wanted to avoid dealing with her fears.

Kamala had felt like she'd disappeared into the background on Never Have Ever Season 4, and maybe that was intentional on her part.

She would have instead believed that Len was conning Pati than confronting her fears of potentially moving to a new city without family.

The unlikely duo decided to get high, and weed works differently for everyone. For some people, it hits instantly, and for others, it takes a while. Ben and never smoked weed before, so he didn't know his "until it hits" period. If only he'd smoked more weed, he would not have embarrassed himself like that.

Trent: I had that exact same humiliating dream about Eleanor, which means you really love her. You must go to her.

Ben: What? What are you talking about? Right now?

Trent: Yes, Benjamin. You must tell her how you feel. There's no time to waste.

I know that's a stupid justification to get high, but the main point was that he embarrassed himself.

His impromptu visit brought up the major issue keeping him and Devi apart.

They were about to graduate high school, but they won't be leaving that competitiveness at Sherman Oaks. They needed to confront the issue head-on and set ground rules to work.

#Bevi was never meant to be.

Change can be scary, and if anyone is a true testament to this, it is Paxton in college on Never Have I Ever Season 4 Episode 1. For some people, it's bad, but it is the best thing when it leads you in a positive direction.

Also, it's unavoidable.

After Devi moved for college, the house would look much different with Kamala gone and Pati possibly moving in with Len.

Wait, will Devi be moving to college?

If she thought being deferred was bad, then being waitlisted at Princeton and rejected from all other universities was a death sentence.

"…set my mom up" shifted the show's tone considerably and introduced a plot twist which, even though I think I know where it's heading, I'm still interested in seeing how it shakes out.

Graduation is coming next, but before that, there's prom. We expect a grand gesture at prom because this is TV, and I wouldn't accept anything less.

