Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Reunite for Men in Kilts Season 2

Outlander fans, we have some thrilling news.

Starz has announced Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham will return with its second season this summer.

New episodes are set to premiere on Friday, August 11 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, August 11 at 9:30 PM ET/PT in the U.S.

New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform.

While the initial season of the travel documentary focused on the pair traversing across Scotland, we're getting a location change for Season 2.

The four-part second season finds our Outlander favorites in New Zealand.

Developed by Heughan and McTavish, the series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Heughan and McTavish conceived the original idea and serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Kevin Johnston, who also serves as director.

It sounds like another great season, right?

Before we get to the premiere of Men in Kilts Season 2, we will have the first half of Outlander Season 7.

New episodes of the hit time-traveling drama get underway Friday, June 16.

Outlander Season 7 picks up from the harrowing events of the end of Outlander Season 6, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she's tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie.

But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived.

In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War.

They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind.

As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

The cast of the series includes Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, and David Berry as Lord John Grey, and Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley.

New cast members include Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.