Fanatic Feed: Top Chef Names New Host, Ariana Madix Joins Love Island, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Just weeks after Padma Lakshmi announced her exit from Top Chef, we have an answer about her replacement.

The Bravo reality series announced that Top Chef Season 10 winner Kristen Kish would take over the role.

Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will return as judges for Top Chef Season 21, which will be set in Wisconsin.

"Top Chef is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host, I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand," Kish said in a statement.

"I'm thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home."

Elsewhere in the world of reality TV, Ariana Madix is coupling up with Love Island.

Peacock notes that the Vanderpump Rules star will show up with a shocking announcement for the islanders during the second week of the competition.

Actress Sarah Hyland (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) will return to host alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling who reprises his role as narrator.

Love Island streams exclusively on Peacock beginning July 18, with new episodes streaming daily at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET during premiere week.

New episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays after that.

Check out the trailer below to get to know the islanders.

Meanwhile, MGM+ has dropped the official trailer for its new drama series, The Winter King.

The series is a bold and revisionist take on well-loved Arthurian legends based on Bernard Cornwell's Warlord Chronicles series.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television-owned Bad Wolf, filming took place in Wales, and the West Country, and the global series premiere is scheduled for August 20, 2023, at 9:00 pm EDT/PDT on MGM+.

Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, His Dark Materials) serves as lead director and executive producer alongside Toby Leslie.

The Winter King is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting.

If you're enjoying Outlander, you'll be glad to know that Men in Kilts Season 2 is coming back soon.

Starz dropped the official trailer for the new season, which starts airing on August 11.

Check it out below.

The four-part second season finds our Outlander favorites in New Zealand.

Developed by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, the series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Heughan and McTavish conceived the original idea and serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Kevin Johnston, who also serves as director.

Over in the world of Apple TV+, a premiere date for The Changeling has been set.

The upcoming eight-part drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sorry To Bother You, The Book Of Clarence) will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, September 8, 2023, on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through October 13.

Based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed.

In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

The Changeling is written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage).

The pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Insecure).

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug are executive producers on behalf of Annapurna.

Showrunner Kelly Marcel, the book's author Victor LaValle, David Knoller, and director Jonathan van Tulleken executive produce alongside star LaKeith Stanfield.

Director Matsoukas serves as executive producer through her De La Revolución Films. Sue Naegle and David Wolkis also serve as executive producers, while Khaliah Neal is a co-executive producer.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.