Silo Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

The mysteries at the center of Silo will continue to be explored.

Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that it had picked up Silo Season 2.

The renewal comes weeks ahead of the freshman finale for the Rebecca Ferguson-led drama.

"We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey's novels to life," said showrunner Graham Yost in a statement.

"Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it's an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo."

Added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+:

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple's No. 1 drama series."

"As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in Season 2."

"Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside," the logline for Silo Season 1 reads.

"However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences."

Ferguson plays Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles into a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common (The Chi), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), and Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (Selma).

The cast also includes Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River).

Silo got off the ground running in May, cementing itself as one of the best sci-fi dramas around.

With its impressive twists, excellent acting, and solid mystery, we can't wait to see where the show goes next.

