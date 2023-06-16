The Idol: HBO Shuts Down Cancellation Rumors

HBO shows tend to hit the headlines for all the right reasons, but something about The Idol keeps courting controversy.

The latest drama stems from a Page Six report stating that the show is not expected to return to HBO.

"This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series," a source told the gossip site, adding that the door is not 100 percent closed.

"The door is definitely still open — it's definitely not a decision [yet]."

"At this point, this is normal in our process … we're only two episodes in."

The outlet added that backlash towards a controversial sex scene with Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and series star Lily-Rose Depp triggered the rapper's decision to veto a second season.

In a rare move, HBO released a statement via its social media channels, saying that outlets have "misreported" the show's future.

"It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined," the premium cabler wrote.

"It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night."

The Idol Season 1 stars Depp as a musician named Jocelyn who sets out to "claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America," the logline teases.

Her passions are reignited following a chance meeting with Tedros (Tesfaye), "a nightclub impresario with a sordid past.

In addition to Depp and Tesfaye, The Idol stars Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

Also serving as creator is Sam Levinson (Euphoria).

The series was marred with lousy publicity months before it launched, thanks to a Rolling Stone article that called out some of the developments on the series.

When The Idol Season 1 Episode 1 launched, the critical reception was not strong, but the show attracted almost 1 million viewers on its opening night across HBO and Max.

The numbers dipped the following week for The Idol Season 1 Episode 2, but HBO notes that the premiere surpassed the premieres of Euphoria and The White Lotus.

What are your thoughts on the series not being canceled yet?

Do you think the show should return?

Catch new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and Max.

Be sure to return after the episodes air for our Idol reviews.

