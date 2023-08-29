The Idol Canceled at HBO

One of the year's most controversial TV shows will not return for additional seasons.

That's right, folks. HBO has canceled The Idol after one season.

“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” a network spokesperson said in a statement.

“After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season."

"We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.

Before its debut on HBO, the Lily-Rose Depp drama had been saddled with bad press.

It all started with a Rolling Stone article that cited several production sources and their allegations about their time working on the series.

The stars rubbished the claims, so there's no telling what's fact and what is fiction at this stage.

The Idol featured Depp as a Britney-esque musician as her character Jocelyn strikes up a relationship with a nightclub promoter played by The Weeknd.

The series came from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and the bad press only piled up as the series aired, with many taking issue with the drama's content.

There were also reports that Levinson scrapped multiple episodes and that the entire show was changed.

Ultimately, the show lasted just five episodes, but there was some closure on The Idol Season 1 Episode 5.

The failure of the series, given the talent associated with it, is surprising, but it seems viewers didn't connect with the plots and characters.

There were rumors that The Idol shared a universe with Euphoria, so maybe we'll get some updates on the characters when Euphoria Season 3 finally airs.

The viewership wasn't strong for The Idol, leading to some early concerns about the show's future earlier this year.

There's a good chance it was one of HBO's most expensive shows, so there would have been higher expectations for the numbers.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.