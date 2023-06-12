The White Lotus Creator Teases Jennifer Coolidge's Return for Prequel Series

If you thought The White Lotus Season 2 marked the end of Tanya McQuoid's time on the HBO hit, we have news for you.

Series creator Mike White has opened up about the possibility of Jennifer Coolidge reprising her award-winning role in a prequel to the beloved anthology series.

"I absolutely think that's possible," White admitted during a press conference at the Vivid Sydney Festival on Saturday, Deadline reports.

"We were just talking about that. It's a funny idea," he added, before saying he wasn't opposed to using de-aging technology if the series went deep into Tanya's past.

That would allow Coolidge to remain on the show instead of casting someone new.

"That would be fun too," White said before revealing that he thinks Jennifer would be interested.

"I think Jennifer's like, 'Sure, let's do it!'"

Coolidge was present at the event and shared that she would be interested and that "Australia gets my vote."

White already hinted that he would be interested in taking the franchise down under.

"My dream would be to hit every continent," he said at the festival.

"We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going."

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7, which aired earlier this year, divided fans because it revealed Tanya was one of the dead bodies found in the sea on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1.

Killing off beloved characters can lead to fan backlash, but thanks to White's convincing writing and Coolidge's performance, fans believed how it played out.

The sad part was that Greg didn't get any form of comeuppance after seemingly plotting her downfall, which leaves scope for Jon Gries also to make a comeback.

Viewers would watch anything with Jennifer Coolidge, but perhaps a season featuring Greg's downfall, complete with flashbacks from Coolidge, would land very well with fans.

The series has benefited from shifting to different locations each season, complete with major cast overhauls.

But Coolidge's Tanya has struck a chord with fans, so it will be interesting to find out how The White Lotus Season 3 holds up in Thailand without its star.

What are your thoughts on Coolidge returning for a potential prequel?

Do you think we need a resolution about what happened to Greg?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.