The Witcher Season 3: Everything Changes for Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri in Latest Season 3 Trailer

Netflix on Monday unveiled a new look at The Witcher Season 3. which premieres Thursday, June 29.

Well, the first five episodes premiere on that date. If you want the rest, you'll have to return to Netflix on July 27.

We get it: You want to watch all of the drama unfold in one sitting.

But the silver lining is this: Henry Cavill is exiting the show at the end of the season.

So, at least we still have another month to call him our Geralt of Rivia.

The new trailer features scenes from the first five episodes of Vavill's final season, and it's clear that Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are going to work together to vanquish some more evil.

The clip offers new locations, new conflicts, and teases that signal the show, as we know it, is coming to an end.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," the logline teases.

"Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery."

It sounds like an exciting season, but we're worried about how Cavill's final arc on the show will play out.

Will Geralt suffer an injury to explain Liam Hemsworth taking over the role?

We don't know, but we'll get some clarity reasonably soon.

The Witcher has been renewed for an additional two seasons, so Netflix is devoted to the show.

Check out the new trailer below and return to TV Fanatic on Thursday for our Witcher reviews.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.